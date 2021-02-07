This ‘Saved by the Bell’ themed Airbnb in Dallas will make you feel like a 90′s kid

DALLAS, Texas – Break out your fanny packs, acid-wash jeans and hair scrunchies because this “Saved by the Bell”-themed Airbnb in Dallas will transport you back to the 90′s.

The Slater house can be rented on Airbnb and can accommodate up to five guests with four bedrooms and one bathroom, according to the listing. And, it’s still available for reservations in February.

Your overnight stay at this one-of-a-kind home will include playing retro video games, watching a movie on VHS, sleeping in a comfy bed and then eating some sugary cereal in The Max, the most known hangout spot in the “Saved by the Bell” series.

The Slater is in the upstairs unit of a “charming 1934 duplex,” according to its owners Jeremy and Kelsey. Just below it is an 80′s-themed Airbnb called, “The Mcfly,” which is separate from The Slater, and is private.

The space is decorated with bright-colored furniture, a room modeled just like a booth at The Max, 90′s themed figurines and of course, some “Saved by the Bell” episodes on VHS.

Currently, rates for The Slater are listed at $165 per night. Owners are urging those interested in staying to keep the reservations for no more than five guests, due to the pandemic.

To book your stay, visit its Airbnb listing here.

