District Two Councilwoman Jada Andrews-Sullivan files for re-election

SAN ANTONIO – Councilwoman Jada Andrews-Sullivan has filed for re-election in District Two.

On Sunday, Andrews-Sullivan issued a statement on Sunday, in regards to her candidacy:

“Now is the time that we build even stronger, more united, working in harmony for the greater good. That’s what re-election means for our district,” the statement reads.

Andrews-Sullivan won the general runoff election in 2019. Her current term ends in June of 2021 if she’s not re-elected.

