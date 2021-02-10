2 San Antonio animal shelters will discount dog, cat adoptions for Valentine’s Day weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Looking for love in all the wrong places? Or simply looking for more puppy love this Feb. 14?

Two San Antonio shelters, Animals Care Services and San Antonio Humane Society are offering pet adoptions at a discounted rate this Valentine’s Day.

ACS’ Shelter Sweethearts adoption event will last Friday through Sunday in an attempt to “find homes for dozens of lonely dogs and cats,” the shelter said in a news release.

Dogs and puppies will be $50, and cats and kittens will be $15 during that time. Each adopted animal will be vaccinated, sterilized, microchipped and licensed, according to ACS.

Those wishing to adopt an animal from ACS, located at 4710 State Highway 151, can make an appointment here.

The San Antonio Humane Society, located at 4804 Fredericksburg Road, will have its no-contact adoption special from Wednesday through Tuesday.

Adult pit bull mixes will be $25, and animals that are bonded pairs will be free, the shelter said in a news release.

Every dog and cat that is adopted during the time of the special will go home with a free month’s supply of flea and tick prevention.

Potential adopters will still be screened by the Humane Society. They can submit an online application here and email the adoption team at adoption@SAhumane.org with the name of the pet, the ID of the pet, proof of a government-issued ID and proof of residence.

Interviews will take place over the phone.

If you’re looking for a larger pet to share your love with this year, the Bureau of Land Management is holding an adoption event for wild horses and burros on March 5-6 in Beeville.

The bureau is offering up to $1,000 for each adoption.

