Firefighters respond to massive RV fire after leaving scene of false alarm, fire officials say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters leaving the scene of a false alarm responded to the massive fire of a recreational vehicle early Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

The fire occurred around 6:45 a.m. at the Purple Sage Mobile Home Park in the 2100 block of Austin Highway, not far from Loop 410 and Walzem Road on the city’s Northeast Side.

Firefighters said they were leaving the scene of the false alarm when one of their units spotted the fully-engulfed RV.

Firefighters said the fire was put out quickly and without incident. No one was found to be inside the RV and the cause of the fire is not currently known, fire officials said.

Authorities say it is not exactly clear who the RV belongs to, but a neighbor did tell them someone was staying inside. The RV has been deemed a total loss.

A fire investigation team will work to determine the exact cause of the fire.