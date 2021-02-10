SAPD: Robbery suspect wearing mask with cow pattern threatens store clerk, attempts to steal truck

SAN ANTONIO – It was a scary ordeal for a Northwest Side convenience store clerk after a man threatened to take her life during a robbery early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just before 7 a.m. at a convenience store in the 10200 block of Dover Ridge, not far from Loop 1604 and Shaenfield Road.

According to police, a man wearing a black hoodie, red pants and a mask with a cow pattern entered the store and stole some cigarettes.

Police said the man grabbed the clerk by her sweater and threatened her just before she ran and locked herself inside a back office.

SAPD said the man exited the store and somehow ended up in a pickup truck that belonged to a customer. While struggling over the steering wheel, the truck ended up doing circles in the parking lot and crashed through one end of a neighboring wooden fence and then out the other, police said.

Dover Ridge robbery image 2. (KSAT)

Authorities said the front end of the truck went over a metal and concrete barrier and got stuck. The man with the cow mask ran, police said.

The truck owner suffered a gash on his forehead and was taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

SAPD said they now plan to check surveillance video to see if the two men came to the convenience store together, as the clerk mentioned that the truck owner may be a regular customer.