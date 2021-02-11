50-car pileup reported on Fort Worth highway declared ‘mass casualty event’

A pileup just north of downtown Fort Worth has been deemed a “mass casualty event” by officials early Thursday morning.
The major crash was first reported around roughly, and the highway remains closed in that area as officials work to clear the scene. At least three people have died as a result of the crash, according to CNN.
Fort Worth: all lanes and toll lanes of I-35W are shut down at 28 Street/ SH 183 due to a crash. Drivers should seek alternate routes.— @txdotfortworth (@TxDOTFortWorth) February 11, 2021
Fort Worth police are also working on reuniting crash victims with family members.
#I35Pileup— Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) February 11, 2021
There is a family reunification location for families to pick up & meet drivers/passengers involved in the pileup on I-35. The address for families to pick up their loved ones is....3700 E. Belknap (Riverside Center).
Media is NOT allowed inside the building.
The pileup was likely caused by the icy roads as the cold front settled in overnight on Thursday.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.