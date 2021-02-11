34ºF

50-car pileup reported on Fort Worth highway declared ‘mass casualty event’

Icy roads resulted in a pileup that crews are working to clear

Fares Sabawi, Digital Journalist

The highway sits closed as emergency crews finish cleaning following accidents caused by ice and low temperatures in Richardson, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. A winter storm brought a coating of ice to parts of Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
A pileup just north of downtown Fort Worth has been deemed a “mass casualty event” by officials early Thursday morning.

The major crash was first reported around roughly, and the highway remains closed in that area as officials work to clear the scene. At least three people have died as a result of the crash, according to CNN.

Fort Worth police are also working on reuniting crash victims with family members.

The pileup was likely caused by the icy roads as the cold front settled in overnight on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.

