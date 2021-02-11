50-car pileup reported on Fort Worth highway declared ‘mass casualty event’

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The highway sits closed as emergency crews finish cleaning following accidents caused by ice and low temperatures in Richardson, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. A winter storm brought a coating of ice to parts of Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

A pileup just north of downtown Fort Worth has been deemed a “mass casualty event” by officials early Thursday morning.

The major crash was first reported around roughly, and the highway remains closed in that area as officials work to clear the scene. At least three people have died as a result of the crash, according to CNN.

Fort Worth: all lanes and toll lanes of I-35W are shut down at 28 Street/ SH 183 due to a crash. Drivers should seek alternate routes. — @txdotfortworth (@TxDOTFortWorth) February 11, 2021

Fort Worth police are also working on reuniting crash victims with family members.

#I35Pileup



There is a family reunification location for families to pick up & meet drivers/passengers involved in the pileup on I-35. The address for families to pick up their loved ones is....3700 E. Belknap (Riverside Center).



Media is NOT allowed inside the building. — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) February 11, 2021

The pileup was likely caused by the icy roads as the cold front settled in overnight on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.