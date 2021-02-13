Church Under the Bridge aids homeless population amid wintry weather

SAN ANTONIO – Several organizations and ministries in San Antonio are stepping up to help the homeless population amid the wintry weather this weekend.

Before the pandemic, Church Under the Bridge, located on Chestnut Street, was able to take in about 90 people to say in its warm building. Unfortunately, that number has now only been cut to 30 people.

At 5:30 p.m., Saturday, the ministry will hand out tickets to the first 30 people standing in line. Some have shown up early for that very reason. Others in line will have to stay there for dinner to be served at 6 o’clock.

This isn’t the only ministry or city-run organization that is stepping in as the temperatures drop. Even though capacity is limited at the shelter for the next couple of days, other places are offering the same services.

Other organizations, such as Taking It to the Streets, or Last Chance Ministries are just a couple of those who volunteer to help the homeless.

Ad

If you do miss the chance to get a ticket to stay overnight inside, they will also be giving out 30 tickets again on Sunday and Monday night. It is on a first come, first serve basis.

RELATED: Shelters, nonprofits, churches in San Antonio ready to help during frigid weather