Passengers have longer wait times at VIA Transit bus stops due to icy roads, wintry conditions

SAN ANTONIO – Passengers relying on public transportation experienced longer wait times Sunday morning due to icy roads that forced some VIA Metropolitan Transit drivers to pull over.

Charles Davidson usually rides route 97 from the Mary Louise bus stop on Fredericksburg Road toward downtown on weekends.

“Normally (I wait) 10, 15 minutes,” Davidson said. “It depends on which bus.”

On Sunday morning, he waited more than half an hour, braving the less than 30 degree temperatures and wind chill. Davidson is willing to wait for the bus as that’s his only means of transportation to get to his hotel Sunday afternoon.

“In this cold weather, it’s not good walking, and I’m a disabled veteran, too,” Davidson said.

Although bus routes will remain in service until 6 p.m. on Sunday, many are delayed or have simply been taken out of service.

Drivers headed along Fredericksburg Road had to seek an alternate route to pass over Loop 410 after two VIA buses were stopped in the middle of the overpass due to the accumulated ice.

Davidson was unaware of the situation at hand but informed of the delays through the route schedule display.

“I looked at it over there a while ago and it said three minutes (until it arrived),” Davidson said. “Now, it went back (up) to 13 minutes.”

The company announced late Saturday that transit service will be unavailable through 12 p.m., Monday Feb. 15. Via also said plans could change depending on the severity of the weather which worries Davidson.

“You can’t get around. You’re stuck home and with (the pandemic still going on) it makes everything worse, more depressing,” Davidson said.

Although worried about what the next few days will be like, Davidson said he is thankful his bus finally arrived to take him to his final destination.

VIA Metro Transit passengers experienced longer wait times at bus stops Sunday Morning due to icy roads. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

According to the company, customer information phone lines will have extended service hours as well until 8 p.m., Sunday, to assist with questions or emergency requests.

Fares will be suspended during operating hours for anyone that needs to travel to an area shelter or warming center.

To change or cancel a scheduled VIAtrans trip, visit VIAinfo.net/VOS to log on to your VIAtrans online account or call (210) 362-5050.

