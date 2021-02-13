VIA Transit will still offer service through Monday, but winter weather may cause delays

SAN ANTONIO – VIA officials say they are closely monitoring the winter weather forecast for this weekend and early next week, but say they still plan to offer transit services through Monday.

According to officials, the winter weather may impact road conditions, which will affect bus, van and VIA link service, schedules and capacity. Still, VIA is expected to continue transit service on Feb. 14, and Feb. 15.

“We are asking our riders to check the VIA website and social media channels, or call our VIA Go Line for the latest updates about VIA service and routes,” VIA said in a statement to KSAT.

VIA will continue to operate current schedules, unless otherwise noted, and work closely with the City of San Antonio’s Emergency Operations Center to keep apprised of road closures and conditions.

Detours and service changes will be posted at VIAinfo.net and on VIA’s Facebook and Twitter pages using #VIAalert.

Call VIA Customer Service at (210) 362-2020 for information. Hours for customer service are as follows:

7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 13

8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 14

To change or cancel a scheduled VIAtrans trip, please call (210) 362-5050.

Customers are encouraged to limit travel as much as possible, due to the below-freezing temperatures. If you do have to travel, VIA encourages you to dress warmly, carry an umbrella or other covering and to prepare for these temperatures.

