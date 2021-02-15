Driver charged with DWI after crash kills woman on Southeast Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A driver involved in a crash over the weekend on the Southeast Side that killed a woman has been charged with driving while intoxicated, according to San Antonio police.

Samudio Charlie Senior, 28, was arrested late Saturday night and booked on suspicion of DWI, jail records show.

Senior was driving a Chrysler 200 that crashed into a Mitsubishi Mirage traveling southbound on South WW White Road.

According to SAPD, the driver of the Mitsubishi failed to yield the right-of-way to the Chrysler before the crash and the impact sent the Mitsubishi into the northbound lanes.

Both people inside the Mitsubishi, a 73-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital.

The woman was the passenger and died at the hospital.

Senior was not injured, police said. He was evaluated for intoxication and arrested.

The name of the woman who died has not been released.

