1 dead, 1 hospitalized after weather-related crash on Southeast Side, police say

One person is dead and another is hospitalized following a weather-related crash on the Southeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead and another is hospitalized following a weather-related crash on the Southeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened near a Dollar General at the intersection of S. WW White Road and Retta Street.

Police said a blue Mitsubishi was traveling south on WW White and a Chrysler was traveling north on WW White, when the Mitsubishi tried to make a left turn into a Dollar General.

The Mitsubishi didn’t see the oncoming Chrysler and the vehicles collided almost head-on, according to officials.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, a 73-year-old man, and passenger, a 44-year-old woman, were taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center. The woman has succumbed to her injuries, police said.

She has not been identified by officials.

Authorities said the driver of the Chrysler was uninjured.

Speed was not a factor in the crash, but authorities said it was likely weather-related.

The investigation is still ongoing and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.