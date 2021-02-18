San Antonio police respond to 1,366 crash calls during winter weather, city says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have responded to more than 1,300 calls for services during the winter storm, according to the city’s winter weather response update.

Officers responded to 1,366 vehicle crash calls, city officials said Wednesday night.

Police have been working to maintain closures on roads and crash cleanup operations.

The city says SAPD worked to clear the highway system of crashed or abandoned vehicles throughout the night Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.

SAPD and the Texas Department of Transportation are working together to maintain local ramp closures.

