38-year-old man charged in hit-and-run death of 15-year-old girl, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 38-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly hit and killed a 15-year-old girl in a hit-and-run crash on Thursday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. in the 6700 block of Medina Base Road, not far from Moon Valley on the city’s West Side.

According to police, the teenage girl was walking across Medina Base Road from north to south when she was struck by a 2011 Honda Pilot traveling westbound.

Police say Miguel Barbosa, 38, hit the girl where there was no sidewalk and fled the scene south on Moon Valley.

A witness to the crash pulled over and tried to help, but emergency crews eventually pronounced the girl dead at the scene.

SAPD said the Honda Pilot was later found parked in a driveway about a half-mile from the scene. Barbosa is charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in death, along with a violation of a bond, police said.

The name of the girl killed has not been released.