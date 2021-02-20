San Antonio police investigating shooting at West Side Walmart

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are currently investigating a shooting at a West Side Walmart.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon at a Walmart store located on West Military Drive and Loop 410. Officers have been on scene for hours and we are still waiting for further details.

San Antonio police are investigating a shooting at a West Side Walmart. (KSAT)

Witnesses say they heard a lot of commotion during the incident from inside the store and an investigator told KSAT 12 that the shooting is related to shoplifting.

It’s unclear if there were any injuries or arrests made as of yet.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

