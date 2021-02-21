72ºF

Ad

Local News

‘Selena: The Series’ actor praises SAWS for service restoration efforts

Ricardo Chavira took to Twitter and gave thanks to SAWS

Jakob Rodriguez, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, SAWS, Ricardo Chavira
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 13: Actor Ricardo Chavira attends 2013 NBC Upfront Presentation Red Carpet Event at Radio City Music Hall on May 13, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 13: Actor Ricardo Chavira attends 2013 NBC Upfront Presentation Red Carpet Event at Radio City Music Hall on May 13, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) (2013 Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Ricardo Chavira, an actor most known for his roles in “Desperate Housewives” and “Selena: The Series” on Netflix, has given a shoutout the San Antonio Water System for their work in helping to restore service in the area after last week’s winter storm.

In a tweet on Saturday, Chavira said that he had not had water since Monday.

“I’ve been without water since Monday,” Chavira said. “I know it’s frustrating but this is what SAWS is dealing with right now.”

In photos tweeted by Chavira, you can see massive ice chunks being removed from pipes in the San Antonio area by SAWS employees.

“There are still huge chunks of ice inside of pipes, blocking water flow and cracking pipes. Large chunks of ice = no water flow,” Chavira said. “Thank you SAWS.”

According to IMDB, Chavira is from San Antonio. He is married and he has two children.

Related: Frozen or burst pipes? SAWS helps affected customers with free water

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: