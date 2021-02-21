‘Selena: The Series’ actor praises SAWS for service restoration efforts

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 13: Actor Ricardo Chavira attends 2013 NBC Upfront Presentation Red Carpet Event at Radio City Music Hall on May 13, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Ricardo Chavira, an actor most known for his roles in “Desperate Housewives” and “Selena: The Series” on Netflix, has given a shoutout the San Antonio Water System for their work in helping to restore service in the area after last week’s winter storm.

In a tweet on Saturday, Chavira said that he had not had water since Monday.

I’ve been w/o water since Monday. I know it’s frustrating but this is what @MySAWS is dealing w right now. There are still huge chunks of ice inside of pipes, blocking water flow and cracking pipes. Large chunks of ice = no water flow. Thank you @MySAWS pic.twitter.com/dbw8JEl8CY — Ricardo Chavira (@RicardoAChavira) February 20, 2021

“I’ve been without water since Monday,” Chavira said. “I know it’s frustrating but this is what SAWS is dealing with right now.”

In photos tweeted by Chavira, you can see massive ice chunks being removed from pipes in the San Antonio area by SAWS employees.

“There are still huge chunks of ice inside of pipes, blocking water flow and cracking pipes. Large chunks of ice = no water flow,” Chavira said. “Thank you SAWS.”

According to IMDB, Chavira is from San Antonio. He is married and he has two children.

