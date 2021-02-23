Proceeds from convicted San Antonio oilman’s luxury auction will go toward fraud victims, gallery says

SAN ANTONIO – Luxury items seized by federal authorities will be auctioned off this Saturday as part of a restitution order, officials say.

In February of 2020, Brian Alfaro, formerly the owner of Primera Energy LLC, was convicted on seven counts of mail fraud.

According to authorities, Alfaro offered people the opportunity to invest in numerous oil and gas prospects, including the Screaming Eagle 4H Prospect in Gonzales County, Screaming Eagle 6H Prospect in Gonzales County and Black Hawk Horizontal Buda #1 Prospect.

Alfaro told investors their monies would be used for expenses related to the operation of the prospects, but Alfaro used investor funds to support his “extravagant lifestyle,” according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

The auction will take place at 1 p.m. at Vogt Auction Galleries, 7233 Blanco Road, and features an array of diamond jewelry and over 350 designer items.

According to gallery officials, Alfaro was ordered to pay $9.9 million in restitution to his victims. The proceeds from the auction will go toward his victims as part of the court order.

Ad

Full Screen Full Screen 1 / 3 VVS2 Diamond 18k Gold Platinum Ring, image courtesy of Vogt Auction Galleries.

According to gallery officials, bidders can participate live, live online or live by telephone.

The auction was originally scheduled for Feb. 20, but officials pushed the date back due to the winter storm.

You can view the full catalog of items for sale by clicking here. For information on the auction and items, click here.

Related: Federal jury convicts San Antonio businessman on mail fraud charges