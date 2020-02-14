Federal jury convicts San Antonio businessman on mail fraud charges

SAN ANTONIO – A federal jury convicted a San Antonio businessman on mail fraud charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas.

Prosecutors said jurors convicted Brian Alfaro, 50, owner of Primera Energy, LLC, of seven counts of mail fraud after an eight-day trial.

From January 2012 to June 2015, Alfaro offered people the opportunity to invest in numerous oil and gas prospects, including the Screaming Eagle 4H Prospect in Gonzales County, Screaming Eagle 6H Prospect in Gonzales County and Black Hawk Horizontal Buda #1 Prospect, evidence presented during trial revealed.

Prosecutors said investors mailed investment checks to Primera in San Antonio. Alfaro told investors their monies would be used for expenses related to operation of the prospects, but Alfaro used investor funds to support his “extravagant lifestyle,” according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Alfaro was remanded into the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service following Thurday's verdict. Prosecutors said Alfaro faces up to 20 years in federal prison for each mail fraud charge.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 22, prosecutors said.