Man urinating outside Southwest Side home wounded in apparent drive-by shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 26-year-old man urinating outside a Southwest Side home was wounded in an apparent drive-by shooting late Tuesday night, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 11 p.m. to a home in the 8200 block of Great Spirit Drive, not far from Old Pearsall Road and Loop 410 after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, the man was urinating out in front of the residence when a vehicle drove by and fired approximately eight shots, striking the man once in the hip.

Police said everyone else was inside the home at the time of the shooting and did not see anything. There is no description of a vehicle or suspects.

The victim was taken to University Hospital in stable condition, where he is expected to recover.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.