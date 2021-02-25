Firefighters put out ‘suspicious fire’ at dry-cleaning business in Universal City

UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas – Firefighters in Universal City had to put out a fire at a dry-cleaning business late Wednesday night, fire officials said.

The fire was called in around 10:20 p.m. at the One Price Cleaners in the 2700 block of Pat Booker Road, not far from Loop 1604 and Universal City Boulevard.

Fire officials said a Universal City police officer arrived first on scene and put out a majority of the fire with his fire extinguisher.

Firefighters with the Universal City Fire Marshal’s office along with the Schertz Fire Department, Live Oak Fire Department and Universal City Fire Department all put out the rest of the fire and vented the building of smoke.

Investigators say they are treating the fire as suspicious in nature.

Damage to the building is estimated at $5,000. There were no reports of injuries.