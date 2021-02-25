Hot dog! Oscar Meyer Wienermobile returns to San Antonio. Here’s where to find it.

SAN ANTONIO – Guess who’s back again? The Oscar Meyer Wienermobile has returned to San Antonio to bring “miles of smiles” to residents, one hot dog at a time.

The 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will be in town Friday, Feb. 26, and Saturday, Feb. 27. The last time the Wienermobile visited the Alamo City was in October of last year.

San Antonians are encouraged to come take photos, meet the “Hotdoggers” and of course, snag one of their signature “Wiener Whistles!”

The “Hotdogger” crew will be partnering with the San Antonio Food Bank and will bring folks around town for some city sightseeing, free of charge.

Where to find the Weinermobile this weekend:

Friday, Feb. 26

Food Bank of San Antonio - Toyota Field at the Morgan Wonderland lot, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 27

City sightseeing with LEGOLAND Discovery Center and SEA LIFE - Will be parked with the double-decker buses on Alamo Plaza from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Want a look inside the massive ride? Last year Erica Hernandez got to go for a spin around town inside the Wienermobile. Check out the video below.

