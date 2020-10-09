'Ketchup’ with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile as it visits San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is on a “coast-to-coast wiener roast” and will be making stops around San Antonio until October 18. When you visit the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels be sure to ask the “Hotdogger” crew for a “Wiener Whistle!”
Where can I see the Wienermobile?
October 10th from 1p.m.-4:30p.m. @ the DoSeum Children’s Museum
October 11th from 11a.m.-4 p.m. @ Alamo Plaza
October 18th from 11a.m- 4:30p.m. @ Natural Bridge Caverns
Wienermobile Fun Facts
- The Wienermobile debuted in 1935 at the peak of the Great Depression
- There are currently 6 Wienermobiles traveling across different parts of the country
- On average the team will travel 500 miles a week
Want a look inside the massive ride? Last year Erica Hernandez got to go for a spin around town inside the Wienermobile. Check out the video below.