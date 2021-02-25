Need a new profile pic? Check out this place!

SAN ANTONIO – Love yourself? Better yet, love your selfies? You’re going to want to check out The Selfie Box, a new interactive selfie museum on the South Side.

Cesar Ramos and his boyfriend, Michael Reyes, own the space and say they had the idea of creating an experience like it in the Alamo City since the summer of 2020.

“We both noticed on social media that these types of museums are in other cities around the states, but it’s a fairly new concept in the U.S. altogether,” Ramos told KSAT. “We felt that San Antonio needed a place where it felt more trendy and a lot more culture-driven and less commercialized than other museums in the city.”

The two say they are focusing on the people taking the pictures for the “best possible experience.”

Around the 10 themed rooms offered by the museum, you can find ring lights and other interactive areas.

The San Antonio natives said it was important for people to have a creative outlet like this in town during an incredibly difficult time for many in the area and across the country.

“The experience we offer is like no other,” Ramos told KSAT. “Our rooms are formed in a way the floor plan is open, yet private for the person taking pictures in a room. They’re able to be themselves and confident in their photo-taking as well as capture beautiful moments with friends or family too.”

Ramos says that the rooms will be updated to change the themes once about every three months.

“People who come to visit us today will have a different experience from several months of returning,” Ramos told KSAT. “This offers even more photo opportunities for people who want to revisit us.”

The Selfie Box is located at 1602 Southwest Military Drive and is open Tuesday through Sunday. For more information and details on how to reserve your next selfie excursion, click here.

