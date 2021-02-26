Families invited to 3-day virtual space adventure at Planets in the Park event

The San Antonio River Authority is welcoming all children and their families to take part in a three-day, virtual space adventure.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio River Authority is welcoming all children and their families to take part in a three-day, virtual space adventure.

This is the sixth year for SARA’s Planets in the Park event, which is set for Feb. 26 -28. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s event will be in a virtual capacity instead of being held at Helton Nature Park.

Still, there will be plenty of space activities for all to enjoy.

Kids and their families can enjoy a virtual planetarium by the Scobee Education Center and space-science presentations from renowned STEM professionals, according to the river authority.

There will also be instructional videos on how to create some fun, outer space crafts. The event will be virtual on the river authority’s Facebook page, which can be found here.

Ad

To learn more about the events of the Planets in the Park, click here.