The Alamo to honor Tejano heroes of the Texas Revolution in Feb. 27 events

The first two Cannon replicas on display in Alamo Plaza.

SAN ANTONIO – Tejano heroes of the Texas Revolution will be honored on Feb. 27 with a range of events for Tejano Day at the Alamo.

“Tejanos at the Alamo” is a new addition to the annual Battle of the Alamo Commemoration lineup.

The Alamo will feature in-person activities throughout the day on Saturday to demonstrate Tejano life in the 1830s. Demonstrations will include corn grinding, cooking, artillery, and more, Alamo officials said.

There will also be a virtual event “The Alamo Addresses: Tejanos of the Texas Revolution” at 10 a.m., which you can watch live and on-demand in the video player above.

“It’s important for people to know that this is a bigger story,” Alamo curator Ernesto Rodriguez said.

Several panelists will take part in this discussion including:

Jesús “Frank” de la Teja, Ph.D., University Distinguished Professor Emeritus of History, Texas State University

Gilberto M. Hinojosa, Ph.D., Professor Emeritus, Department of History, University of the Incarnate Word

Gerald E. Poyo, Professor of History, St. Mary’s University

David C. Carlson, Ph.D., Spanish Archivist, Bexar County Clerk’s Office

“This is going to be our way to start pushing more of the story, that of the Tejano side in all aspects of the history of the Alamo,” Rodriguez said.

Those interested in the panel can register for the Zoom link on the Alamo’s website.

The Alamo will also debut its first-ever all-Spanish version of the “A Story Bigger Than Texas” guided virtual tour called “Una Historia Más Grande queue Tejas: Excursión Virtual del Àlamo.”

This virtual tour starts at 1:30 p.m. and will cost $10. You can book your ticket on the Alamo website as well.

From the Alamo: “All events on the Alamo grounds will follow state and local COVID guidelines, with capacity limits and mask wearing enforced. Social distancing is strongly encouraged. Should state or local guidelines change, in-person programs may be changed to online events.”