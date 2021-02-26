Thinking of getting a new car? Check out these Consumer Reports top picks

SAN ANTONIO – If you’ve got the itch for a new car, truck or SUV, Consumer Reports’ annual list of its top picks may help steer you.

Consumer Reports is out with its recommendations on new models based on more than 50 track tests as data on predicted reliability, owner satisfaction and safety equipment.

“We put thousands of miles on each test car and actually evaluate them for how people actually use them in their day-to-day lives,” said Mike Quincy, auto editor. “To make CR’s list, the vehicle must come standard with forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection.”

Toyota made a strong showing with three on the list. Subaru had two, and Tesla was the only American brand.

Here is their list of top picks in various categories: