Water distribution sites in San Antonio limited Friday due to inclement weather

Volunteers hand out water at a San Antonio Food Bank drive-through food distribution site held at Rackspace Technology, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – Water distribution sites across San Antonio and Bexar County will be limited Friday due to inclement weather, according to city officials.

As announced Thursday, the distribution sites that will be open will be operating from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Residents who visit these sites will be able to pick up one case of water per household per day.

Listed below are the drive-up bottled water distribution sites that will be open Friday:

Wheatley Heights Sports Complex - 200 Noblewood Dr.

Brooks – Challenger Dr. @ Research Place

Sea World San Antonio/Aquatica - 10300 Military Dr. W

Community Bible Church – 2477 N Loop 1604 E

Bullis County Park, 27583 Old Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78260

Julius Matthey Middle School, 20350 Red Forest Ln, San Antonio, TX 78264

Leon Valley Community Center, 6427 Evers Road, San Antonio, TX 78238

AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, San Antonio, TX 78219

City of Converse Community Center, 407 S. Seguin Rd., Converse, TX 78109

Emergency Services District, 10, World Christian Ministries, 6633 Walzem Road

Emergency Services District 5 Fire & Rescue, 7120 East 6th Street, Somerset, TX 78022

Emergency Services District 7 Station 116, 18805 Highway 16N (Bandera Road), San Antonio, TX 78023

Emergency Services District 4, 28036 Boerne Stage Road, Boerne, Texas 78006

There will also be some walk-up bottled water distribution sites open at three senior centers. However, due to the inclement weather, visitors at the sites will need to enter the building to receive their case of water, according to city officials.

The sites will follow COVID-19 health guidelines, and those working at the site will be wearing face masks and practice physical distancing.

Listed below are the locations of the walk-up water distribution sites open Friday:

North East Senior Center 4135 Thousand Oaks Dr.

Willie M. Cortez Senior Center 5512 W Military Dr.

Normoyle Senior Center 700 Culberson Ave.

Seniors that are homebound but are in need of water can also receive some assistance from the city. Delivery is available but is limited. For more information, or to request delivery, call 311.

