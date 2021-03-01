Argument over money ends with man being shot on South Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a man following a shooting on the city’s South Side late Sunday night.

Officers were called around 8:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of Pleasanton Road, not far from East Southcross and South Flores Street after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, two men were working together when they got into a heated argument about money being owed.

Police said that’s when the 28-year-old suspect pulled out a gun and shot the 25-year-old victim twice in the back, just before fleeing.

The victim was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition, where he is expected to recover.

SAPD said they do not have a description of the suspect’s vehicle, but did say they do know the identity of the shooter. He has not been found.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.