Volunteers wanted for 2021 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The 2021 NCAA Women’s Tournament tips off across the San Antonio region on March 21 and there is a campaign underway for volunteers to help make the tournament a success.

The San Antonio Local Organizing Committee (SALOC) has launched a volunteer registration campaign for people interested in helping out during the tournament.

Volunteers are needed for a wide range of tasks, including liaisons at hotels and practice sites.

They will receive a 2021 NCAA Final Four polo shirt, windbreaker, hat and mask, and the experience of working on one of the top sporting events in the country.

Volunteers will be asked to sign up for three shifts, must be 18 or older, adhere to all health & safety protocols and pass a background check.

Teams start arriving on March 16. A total of 64 teams will be in San Antonio and 63 games will be played overall.

The first round of the tournament will be held at five venues including the Alamodome, the University of Texas San Antonio, St. Mary’s University, and the University of Texas – Austin, and Texas State University. Attendance will be limited to team players, staff and guests.

Currently, the Sweet Sixteen through the Women’s Final Four will take place at the Alamodome with a fan capacity of 17%. That percentage can change based on COVID conditions in the San Antonio community.

The decision to limit capacity while requiring masks and physical distancing was made in conjunction with local health authorities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament is expected to bring a $27 million boost to the local economy.

SALOC is looking for for 1,500 volunteers to help the tournament run smoothly. Anyone interested can sign up at wffsanantonio.com.