March Madness: San Antonio region to host all of 2021 NCAA Women’s basketball tournament

SAN ANTONIO – The NCAA officially named San Antonio host of the 2021 Women’s Division I basketball tournament to be held throughout March and April.

City leaders and NCAA officials will make a formal announcement at noon on Friday. You can watch the livestream in this article.

San Antonio city officials and the NCAA worked for months to determine the logistics of hosting the tournament in a single region.

The Alamodome was previously chosen as the site for this year’s Women’s Final Four, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused officials to think about conducting the tournament in a manageable geographic area that limits travel.

A tournament committee also focused on a single region to conduct safety measures in a controlled environment with competition and practice venues, medical resources and lodging for teams and officials all in close proximity.

The entire 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s basketball tournament will be held in the state of Indiana with a majority of games scheduled to be played in Indianapolis.

The University of the Incarnate Word, the University of Texas at San Antonio and San Antonio Sports will serve as hosts for the 2021 Women’s Final Four.

The first two rounds of the women’s tournament have been played on campus sites the past few seasons, with the top four seeds in each region hosting.

The regionals were slated to be played this season in Albany, New York, Austin, Texas, Cincinnati and Spokane, Washington.

The Alamodome has hosted several NCAA Final Four events for men and women.

It hosted the Men’s Final Four in 1998, 2004, 2008, 2018 and is scheduled to host the men’s championship again in 2025.

The Alamodome hosted the Women’s Final Four in 2002, 2010, and the 2011 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Final Four.

