Watch the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Antonio’s ‘Youth of the Year UNgala’ event on March 3 at 7 p.m.

Editor’s note: Watch the livestream in the player above and meet the 6 finalists for 2021 here.

Tune in Wednesday evening as six of the most impressive young people in the area compete to be San Antonio’s “Youth of the Year” in the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s national competition for 2021.

On March 3 at 7 p.m., each of the finalists’ stories will be told and the winner will be announced at the nonprofit’s fourth-annual Youth of the Year UnGala virtual event, hosted by KSAT anchor Ursula Pari.

“The Youth of the Year award recognizes exemplary teens who have made significant contributions to their family, school, community, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Antonio,” organizers said. “During this special event, six Youth of the Year finalists, ages 16-18, present their personal stories of triumph in the face of adversity for a chance to win college scholarships and advance to the state competition in March.”

You can stream the event live in the player above or on the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Antonio’s Facebook page.

The Youth of the Year program is considered to be the pinnacle of all Boys & Girls Clubs programs. The competition is described as a culmination of months of workshops and one-on-one training on essay writing and public speaking.

The winner of the San Antonio competition will receive a scholarship and advance to the state competition, with a chance to advance to the regional and national competitions. Each step of the journey provides the winners with scholarships and prizes.

Find biographies of the six San Antonio Youth of the Year finalists, provided by The Boys & Girls Clubs of San Antonio, with a video introducing each of them, here.

About the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Antonio

From the organization’s website: “The mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of San Antonio (BGCSA) is to inspire youth, especially those who need them most, to achieve their full potential in a safe, positive and engaging environment that promotes education, health and character development. The Clubs provide after school and summer programs for youth, ages 6 to 18 years old. BGCSA creates an engaging space for over 1,000 youth who may otherwise be home alone, unsupervised. At BGCSA, members not only have fun, they stay safe, foster positive relationships, build self-confidence and succeed. Visit BeGreatSA.org for more information.”