San Antonio Chamber of Commerce ‘applauds’ governor’s decision to allow all businesses to reopen at 100%

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Chamber of Commerce issued the following statement regarding Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision Tuesday to allow all businesses to reopen at 100%.

“We applaud Governor Abbott for giving businesses the flexibility to make the decisions they feel are necessary to keep their employees, clients and customers safe and their businesses flourishing,” said Chamber President and CEO Richard Perez. “We have seen improving COVID-19 numbers in the San Antonio region, and we are confident that our business community will continue to do everything possible to ensure a safe and healthy environment for all. With the availability of vaccines increasing, we are certain that Texas will be well positioned to be the economic powerhouse we have always been.”

While Perez agreed with Abbott’s decision, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg did not.

Ad

“Opening everything to 100 percent while simultaneously nixing our mask mandate is a huge mistake,” Nirenberg said in a statement. “COVID-19 is still widespread in our community and infecting too many of our vulnerable residents. You don’t cut off your parachute just as you’ve slowed your descent. Please join me in continuing to wear a mask.”

Abbott said state mandates, such as wearing masks, are no longer needed and that Texans will prevent the spread of the disease by following mitigation strategies themselves.

“Too many Texans have been sidelined from employment opportunities,” Abbott said. “Too many small business owners have struggled to pay their bills. This must end. It is now time to open Texas 100%.”

Related Stories: