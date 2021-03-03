San Antonio police seek suspect connected to fatal shooting of 16-year-old boy

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is looking for tips associated with a fatal Northeast Side shooting, which resulted in the death of a 16-year-old boy.

Police say on Feb. 20, 16-year-old Isaiah Sullivan was shot inside of a black SUV and thrown out of the vehicle.

Man dies from gunshot wound following Northeast Side shooting, police say

The incident happened close to the entrance of the Star Club Apartments located at 8800 Starcrest.

There are no suspects at this time, police say.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867).