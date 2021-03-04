The Alamo City is now a part of Bird City Texas

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio is known for many things like great food and historic locations like The Alamo. But thanks to an ongoing effort to sustain natural habitats for wildlife, the Alamo City just became a part of Bird City.

A partnership program between Audubon Texas and Texas Parks and Wildlife has just certified San Antonio as a Bird City Texas community.

Bird City Texas is a program that was created to help people protect birds and their habitats. The criteria required to attain certification includes things like helping to enhance and restore bird habitats, increase native plant coverage, and reduce population-level threats.

Research shows that a bird-friendly habitat increases property values, helps control insects, and generates tourism dollars.

According to the Audubon Texas director of conservation strategy, San Antonio is one of the latest Texas communities that has embodied a strong conservation ethic. The certification lasts through 2023.

Some of the most popular areas to check out birds include many of San Antonio’s parks, including Friedrich Wilderness Park, Canyon State Natural Area, Stone Oak Park, and the San Antonio Botanical Garden just to name a few.

You can also check out more locations and information located on the Bird City Texas website.