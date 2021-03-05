Silver Alert issued for missing 79-year-old man in Katy

A Silver Alert has been issued for Margarito Gauna, who was last seen at 5 p.m., Thursday, in the 17000 block of Little Glen Lane.

KATY, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 79-year-old man in Katy, Texas.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Margarito Gauna, who was last seen at 5 p.m. on Thursday, in the 17000 block of Little Glen Lane, driving a gray 2013 Toyota Highlander.

Officials said his vehicle has a Texas license plate of “8LMVX.”

Gauna is described as having gray hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue Astros shirt and brown pants.

He is also diagnosed with cognitive impairment and his disappearance “poses a credible threat to his own health and safety,” according to officials.

Anyone with more information on Gauna’s disappearance is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-755-7427.

