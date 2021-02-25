Tip leads to dig in south Bexar County for woman missing since 2010

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office spent two hours searching and digging for signs of a woman missing since December 2010.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said a cold case investigator recently received a tip from a man who remembered several years ago that he saw a mound of dirt that may have been a shallow grave in the area of the 14400 block of Old Corpus Christi Road in Elmendorf.

The investigator believed the tip might be related to the case of Pauline Diaz, who was last seen leaving her job at the H-E-B on Southeast Military and Goliad on December 7, 2010.

But Salazar said on Thursday that after two hours of work, no evidence was found to help investigators.

“Nothing was found today (but) it shows the lengths that law enforcement will go through to make sure on any cold case that we try to find closure,” Salazar said.

Salazar said he didn’t know why the man waited this long to report his tip.

The sheriff said a similar unsuccessful dig was conducted in Wilson County in 2018.

Salazar urged anyone with information about the cold case to call 210-335-6000.

