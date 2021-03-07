Massive drive-by birthday celebration held for 6-year-old Cibolo boy battling terminal cancer

CIBOLO, Texas – A Cibolo boy reached a major milestone on Saturday as he celebrated his 6th birthday.

Mateo Sparkman-Luna has a terminal cancer known as Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, or DIPG. It’s a cancer with no survival rate.

However, Luna’s family showed him that he isn’t alone in his fight and came together to make his birthday one to remember.

The theme for his big day was Super Mario Brothers, and Luna made sure to greet the 100 cars that drove by his home to celebrate his new year of life.

Luna was recently diagnosed with DIPG, which is terminal. It’s something his parents never saw coming, and his symptoms didn’t start until a few years ago.

He will continue to undergo different medical trials to help with the DIPG research process for other children with the same diagnosis.

In the meantime, Luna’s family says they will continue to make as many happy memories as they can.

One of the organizations that has helped Luna and his family, and even organized the birthday parade, was the Gabriella’s Smile Foundation.

The foundation works to serve families battling cancer in many different ways. You can learn more here.

