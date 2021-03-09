Watch state leaders give COVID-19 guidance to Texas employers in virtual town hall March 10 at 11:45 a.m.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

State agencies are teaming up to provide guidance to Texas employers on Wednesday in a virtual town hall as state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions on businesses are removed.

The town hall was organized by the Texas Worfkorce Commission and the Office of the Governor.

“Texas Employers: Join us for a virtual town hall to discuss Governor Abbott’s new Executive Order, which includes opening Texas businesses 100%. This session will feature employment law attorneys from the Office of the Commissioner Representing Employers and guests from the Office of the Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism Team,” reads the announcement.

Abbott announced last week an executive order that takes effect Wednesday and allows all businesses to reopen to 100% capacity and prevents local governments from enforcing mask requirements or issuing fines or other punishment.

There are some exceptions for places like private businesses and federal property. Read more about the order here.

Some major companies, including San Antonio-based grocer giant H-E-B, have said they will “strongly encourage” face coverings in its stores, but only require them of vendors and employees. The company has said without government or legal backing, enforcing a mask mandate is “complicated” and “difficult.”

Many other local businesses have taken a similar stance.

Entrepreneurs and business owners will be hoping Wednesday’s town hall will help them navigate a difficult issue moving forward.

