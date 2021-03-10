Law enforcement across Guadalupe County to carry support bags for children at crime scenes

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – It was a small program that’s now gained a lot of traction.

KSAT reported in January about a new project for young entrepreneur, Hunter Beaton, who was already donating high-quality bags to foster youth who often travel from home to home with trash bags.

Beaton decided to donate those same bags that are filled with donated toys and snacks for children police officers encountered during traumatic incidents to the Boerne Police Department.

“They encounter these children on a traffic stop for a DWI or a CPS removal or something where the child is devastated. They’re traumatized,” said Diane Anderson-Glover, who spent years as a 911 dispatcher for Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office and now serves as the president of the Region 8 Council of Child Welfare Boards.

Anderson-Glover truly understands the types of encounters law enforcement officers can have with children and wanted to bring Beaton’s program to her county.

“For the officer to be able to open up their ASAP bag and be able to offer the child a snack, a bottle of water, a comforting toy or fidget spinner, or stuffed animal to comfort them, I just find that exciting,” she said.

They’re called A Serenity Activity Pack, or ASAP bag. Anderson-Glover immediately called at least 10 agencies within Guadalupe County, asking if they’d carry the bags in their patrol units.

“I’ve contacted Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office and spoke with the sheriff himself. I’ve contacted Seguin Police Department, Selma Police Department, Cibolo, Marion, Santa Clara City Marshalls office, the Guadalupe County Emergency Management, the four constables of Guadalupe County, the state troopers, and the Texas Game Warden,” she listed.

To Anderson-Glover’s excitement, every single one of them jumped on board.

“Which gives us approximately 300 patrol vehicles in Guadalupe County that will be equipped with these ASAP bags,” she said.

That also means Guadalupe County is one of the first in Texas to have this program county-wide.

Beaton’s nonprofit Day 1 Bags will now donate all the bags throughout the county, and the items inside will have to come from the community.

“The bags will be shipped to us empty and donated and we are creating an Amazon wish list for our county local child welfare board,” Anderson-Glover said.

She hopes her community will help her fill the bags not only with toys and food, but with a sense of security for traumatized children.

If you want to donate, you can email Anderson-Glover directly at dianeglover@gvec.net or call her at 830-433-0767.