Man shot, killed in vehicle during West Side shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 45-year-old man is dead after San Antonio police say he was shot in the chest while inside his vehicle on the West Side.

The shooting happened Thursday night in the 300 block of South San Augustine Avenue.

When they arrived at the scene, police found the man inside his vehicle shot once in the chest.

The man was pronounced dead by EMS, according to officials.

The suspect is still at large, and no witnesses saw the shooting happen, according to police. However, some residents heard the shooting, came outside to investigate and called the police.

Authorities said it wasn’t a drive-by shooting but could have possibly happened from an ongoing disturbance or dispute.

Further details are limited at this time. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

