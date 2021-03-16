San Antonio nonprofit celebrates 20 years of helping students reach educational goals

SAN ANTONIO – The Community for Life Foundation scholarship has been helping students reach their goals for 20 years.

The nonprofit assists students with the costs of higher education and has given over half a million dollars in scholarships.

There have been 260 recipients in the San Antonio, but the nonprofit hopes to reach more students. Lawrence Scott is an assistant professor of education at Texas A&M San Antonio and a past recipient.

He said the impact the scholarship has ripples throughout the community.

“One day you can operationalize it and give back to the community from which you’re from,” Scott said.

Julian Mathews is sophomore at Texas Christian University and three-time recipient of the scholarship. He said at early age he knew college was the path he wanted to take.

However, at 11-years-old he and his mother were dealt a devastating loss when his father was murdered, Mathews said.

Despite the loss, Mathews continued to press forward with his dream. He said he worked on a farm at the age of 12 and started his auto detailing business while in high school.

Mathews said the goal was to become financially independent and save up for college.

He said the scholarship gave him a huge financial boost. Mathews is grateful to the nonprofit for not just getting him to the next level, but guiding him along the way.

“To see that CFL will continue through your multiple years and through college and keep supporting you and your dreams and your goal it’s really heartwarming to know they have your back through it all,” Mathews said.

Students who wish to apply can do so now. They must be under the age of 26, have a minimum 2.5 GPA, and write a 250 word essay.

The deadline to apply is June 11. To learn more, click here.