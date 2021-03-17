Male suspect pointed AR-15-style rifle at driver before carjacking on South Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a man who is accused of pointing a gun at a driver and stealing his vehicle Tuesday night.

Police said the incident happened around 10:45 p.m. in the 600 block of W. Mitchell St., not far from South Flores Street and U.S. Highway 90.

The victim, 26, said he was driving when a white car drove into his lane. The passenger of that vehicle exited and pointed an AR-15-style rifle at the victim, police said.

The victim backed up his vehicle and hit a utility pole before he exited the car and ran away.

The suspect then entered the car and drove off in it.

The suspect’s age range or identifying information is not available.

