Investigation underway after officer finds man dead in street

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are trying to figure out what happened to a man who was found dead in the middle of a busy street early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called around 2:30 a.m. to the intersection of South Hackberry Street and Martin Luther King Drive after finding a man dead from severe head trauma.

According to police, an officer discovered the man, said to be in his 30s, dead in the roadway.

SAPD said they are not sure exactly how the man died, but did say it does not appear that the man was run over by a vehicle.

Police said they hope the medical examiner will be able to provide more clues in the case. Investigators say they are treating the death as “suspicious.”

The name of the man killed has not been released.

READ MORE: