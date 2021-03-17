Man shot, killed during argument at NW Side motel, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s is dead after he was shot during an argument at a Northwest Side motel early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 2:40 a.m. to the Home Suites motel in the 4900 block of North West Loop 410 after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, the victim was in the motel room with a man and a woman shortly before the argument occurred.

Police said the woman was in the bathroom when people next door heard an argument between the two men.

SAPD said the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim four times. The victim was shot in the stomach and head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect fled the motel by jumping a fence and has not been found, police said.

The name of the man killed has not been released. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.