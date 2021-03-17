SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for driver in hit-and-run that killed woman on Highway 281

Emergency crews on the scene of fatality accident at 281 and Borgfeld

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the person responsible for the death of a woman whose body was found on Highway 281 on the far North Side last week.

Officers said the woman, who has not been identified, was found lying unresponsive around 4 p.m. March 9 in the middle of a northbound lane in the 27600 block of U.S. 281 North.

A witness said they did not see the woman get hit by a vehicle, and another witness said he stopped his 18-wheeler to block traffic from hitting her.

It is unclear where the woman was hit, as there was no road evidence, police said. It is also unclear what type of vehicle hit her.

The woman had suffered a broken right leg, according to SAPD. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Ad

Tips can be made by calling 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867), texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637) or by using the P3 Tips app.

Read also: