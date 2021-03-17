Man trying to cross street hit by sedan, police say

A 40-year-old man was taken to an area hospital after being hit by a car late Tuesday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. on Highway 87, not far from Loop 410 on the city’s East Side.

According to police, the man was attempting to cross the street but was not in a crosswalk when he was struck by a red sedan.

Police said the driver of the car did stop to render aid.

The man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he is expected to recover. His name was not released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

No charges are expected against the driver.