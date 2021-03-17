Recognize him? SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in robbery of Metro by T-Mobile store

San Antonio police said Metro by T-Mobile on Ingram Road was robbed at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 13.

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest in a robbery of a Metro by T-Mobile store on the Northwest Side.

San Antonio police said the store in the 5900 block of Ingram Road was robbed at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The suspect approached an employee, made threats and demanded cash and property, according to Crime Stoppers.

The employee complied and the suspect left on foot.

Crime Stoppers and San Antonio police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Tips can be made by calling 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867), texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637) or by using the P3 Tips app.

Read also: