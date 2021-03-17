San Antonio man arrested near home of Vice President Kamala Harris, report says

FILE - In this March 16, 2018 file photo, The Vice President's official residence on the ground of the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

A San Antonio man who reportedly had a rifle and ammunition in his car was arrested Wednesday near the home of Vice President Kamala Harris, according to a CNBC report.

The report states Secret Service officers stopped Paul Murray, 31, shortly after noon outside the Naval Observatory, where the vice president’s home is located. Police searched his car, parked in a Washington DC garage, and found a firearm along with ammunition.

Authorities arrested Murray on suspicion of carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying a rifle or shotgun outside of a business, possession of unregistered ammunition and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.

Murray was already on the police’s radar, according to the report, as he was the subject of an intelligence bulletin that came from Texas.

Harris does not currently live in the residence at the Naval Observatory because the home is undergoing renovations. She is living at Blair House near the White House, according to the report.