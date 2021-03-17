San Antonio Zoo takes in confiscated tiger cub, bobcat

A bobcat about five years old and a tiger cub believed to be 13 weeks old are being cared for at the San Antonio Zoo after they were confiscated at a Southeast Side home. Courtesy: San Antonio Zoo.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo has become the temporary home for a tiger cub and bobcat confiscated Tuesday by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies made the seizure after a weekslong investigation into the home in the 3100 block of Shane Road. Inside the home, they found a bobcat who is roughly five years old, along with a tiger cub who is believed to be 13 weeks old. One of the homeowners was taken into custody on outstanding warrants while investigators determine who owned the cats.

The zoo’s animal care and veterinarian staff believe that both cats are in poor condition, most likely caused by malnutrition and poor general care, zoo officials said in a news release.

The zoo will provide the cats with proper care and nutrition until zoo officials get further instructions from BCSO.

Ad

This is the third tiger sighting/case in San Antonio and Bexar County in the last six weeks.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the Netflix documentary “Tiger King” may have something to do with the discovery of these wild animals in Bexar County.

“Illegal animal trafficking is a global problem, and obviously San Antonio is not immune to this,” said San Antonio Zoo President and CEO Tim Morrow. “We’re grateful to Sheriff Salazar, his officers, Animal Care Services, and San Antonio Police for their work on these cases and for aggressively prosecuting those committing animal cruelty in our community.”