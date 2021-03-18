Former Bexar County Jail nurse accused in smuggling plot arrested, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A former nurse accused in a smuggling plot is behind bars at the Bexar County Jail, officials say.

Maricela Leija was led away in handcuffs on Wednesday. The search for her began after a grand jury returned an indictment against her, a detention officer, and an inmate.

Investigators say Leija used to work at the Bexar County Jail as a nurse and helped detention Officer Thomas Lucero get a cellphone to inmate Gabriel Moreno in 2018.

Moreno is already serving a 20-year prison sentence for a different conviction and will now face new charges.

If convicted, the defendants face between two to 20 years in prison and a possible fine of up to $10,000.

