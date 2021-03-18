Inmate’s wife ‘completely surprised’ by removal of ban on in-person visits at Texas prisons

SAN ANTONIO – For the first time in a year, inmates at Texas prisons are being allowed to have in-person visits after a ban was imposed when the pandemic began last spring.

As Daisy Busby awaits her scheduled visit with her husband, who is incarcerated at the Dominguez State Jail, she said she feels “a mixture of anxiety, joy and nerves.”

“It’s been a struggle,” Busby said, referring to the ban imposed by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Busby’s husband has been at the Dominguez State Jail since November 2019 for a parole violation.

“There’s no words to describe how difficult it’s been,” she said.

Busby said when her application for a visit was approved, she was “looking forward to seeing (her husband’s) smiling face.”

“But I’m not going to see his smiling face because he’s going to be wearing a mask,” she said.

Visits at the state jail are done through glass windows.

Busby said as she awaits her scheduled visit, she applauds the removal of the ban.

“TDCJ has done a remarkable job turning around this visitation opportunity,” she said.